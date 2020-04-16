Though the gaming industry is but one of many to be slammed with COVID-19 related setbacks, it would appear that many companies are doing their part to keep the ball rolling. Rockstar Games, esteemed developers of the beloved Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series, stand among them. And while many are still uncovering the wonderful world of their latest game, the open-world western odyssey that is Red Dead Redemption 2, there are those who still pray on a nightly basis for the sixth GTA's expeditious release.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

As it stands, it's unlikely that the anticipated title will be coming anytime soon -- but rest assured that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed coming. Gaming website Kotaku confirmed as much, detailing an email shared within the company from Rockstar executive Jennifer Kolbe. The email's main intention was to signal a change in company culture, which like many in the gaming industry featured unreasonable hours (100+ hour work weeks) and stressful crunch deadlines.

In order to do so, the email reveals intentions to roll out " the next game, a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series," differently than its predecessors. Which is to say, starting off with a "moderately-sized" release and gradually building on it from there through various updates. Unfortunately, IGN also indicates that the developmental stages have been "early," which likely means that Grand Theft Auto 6 is a few years out at the minimum. On the bright side, the next generation of consoles will be absolutely stacked.

