There was a glimmer of hope that we were finally out of a pandemic throughout 2021. Rising vaccination numbers, the return of festivals and concerts, and the general freedom that made things feel as close to 2019 as possible. Unfortunately, Omicron came just in time for the holidays and things have seemingly returned to square one nearly two years after the initial outbreak.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The rising number of cases in recent weeks is already affecting several major events in 2022 including the Grammys. A joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS revealed that this year's ceremony will be pushed back indefinitely. "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the statement reads.

The Grammys were expected to return in its traditional setting at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The venue is still expected to host basketball and hockey games, along with other events. However, sources close to Variety revealed that there's been reluctance among artist and executives, which promoted the Academy to shift gears this year.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon," the statement reads.

No new date for the ceremony has been announced.

[Via]