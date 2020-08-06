The sexual assault scandals involving Detail continues to grow. The 41-year-old Grammy Award-winning producer has worked with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, and many more. He's hailed as a respected musician and writer in the music industry, but his controversies have given many music fans pause. Detail, real name Noel Christopher Fisher, was ordered to pay out $15 million to a woman last year who accused him of rape and abuse. On Wednesday (August 5), ABC News reported that Detail had been arrested as he faces a slew of additional sexual assault charges.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

The outlet states the producer "was charged on July 31 with 15 counts of sexual assault and five counts of felony assault," and that the alleged crimes listed occurred "between 2010 and 2018." Detail's attorney Irwin Mark Bledstein stated that “Mr. Fisher was just arrested some hours ago and I have not had an opportunity to speak to him or look at the charges. I am quite certain he will enter a not guilty plea and contest to the fullest all of these allegations."

Six women have come forward with accusations against the award-winning producer, two of which once worked as his assistants. Fisher has already filed court documents denying the allegations against him. He also claims that the "false" accusations have caused him to be evicted and lose work opportunities.

