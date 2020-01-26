Lewis Capaldi had a very creative analogy for his first ever Grammy nomination, as a response to getting asked how the "Song Of The Year" nod feels. Unlike most nominees for prestigious awards, who would likely just ramble on about how honoured they are to even be considered, Lewis took the inquiry quite literally, describing to the Access Hollywood interviewer the very physical, relatable feeling that this nomination has given him.

"You know what? If I could describe it. It’s like…imagine, right, eating a whole chicken parm. Imagine eating a whole chicken parmesan. Lying down. What’s on your TV? 'Game of Thrones' before it was finished," he so poetically articulated. Lewis got the sense that he needed to really drive the point home, so he continued to emphasize just how universal this feeling really is. "You’re lying there. You’re belly’s bloated. The TV’s on. And you’re thinking, 'You know what? This is the life.' You’re not thinking about going to the bathroom later, which will not be pretty after the chicken parm." Fair, fair. Props to this man for really hitting the nail on how it literally feels to get nominated for a Grammy. Former One Direction member and Lewis' friend, Niall Horan, wrote "I’m touring with that fella" and "Help" in the comments on the video. Hailey Bieber related to Lewis' analogy, commenting, "I felt that."

He's sure to come up with an better comparison description if he actually wins for his song, "Someone You Loved" at the award show. The Scottish singer-songwriter is up against the likes of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Lizzo for the "Song of the Year" award, so he's definitely got some heavy competition.