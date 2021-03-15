Last night, history was made at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Beyonce became the most-awarded woman at the Grammys last night, accepting her 28th award after receiving 9 nominations, the most of any artist this year. Billie Eilish accepted the big award for Record Of The Year, dedicating the award to Megan Thee Stallion, who walked away with three Grammy Awards last night for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song. Meanwhile, Blue Ivy became the second youngest person to ever win a Grammy, and Roddy Ricch finally blessed fans with a new song.

While this year’s Grammy Awards were certainly an iconic moment for music, they were also some historic looks, both on the red carpet and off of it. From Jhene Aiko's big fluffy pink dress, to both 'Baby' rappers bringing their moms with them, we’re rounding up some of the best looks from last night’s red carpet and Grammy performances below.

Let us know who wins the 'Best Dressed' award and who wins 'Worst Dressed' in the comments.

Roddy Ricch pulled up to the red carpet in an abstract coat and big sunglasses.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lil Baby showed up to the ceremony with his mom, who was dressed in a bright yellow ensemble.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

DaBaby also took the Grammy Awards as an opportunity to hang with his mom, dressed in a stunning floral suit and hat.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

D Smoke kept it simple, dressed in a grey suit and black turtleneck.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Lizzo stunned in an iridescent pink dress, with pink hair clips to match.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean looked fly as usual, with Jhené wearing an extravagant pink gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billie Eilish and brother Finneas color-coded in baby pink. Coincidentally, Billie's look also seems to match Roddy Ricch.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Dua Lipa looked ethereal and stunning in this textured butterfly gown.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars gave us some retro vibes in their suits, which featured flared pants.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chika went heavy on the pastels for her look.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Doja Cat channeled her inner Beetlejuice in this green, feathered dress.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion looked radiant in an orange Dolce & Gabbana number.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The two briefly linked for a photo, too.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Bad Bunny also kept his look pretty simple, sporting some black bunny ears.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

H.E.R. gave off some very regal vibes in her purple fit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Host Trevor Noah of The Daily Show kept things classic.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Beyonce looked great during her historic win last night, sporting a fitted black dress.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Beyonce also took the stage with Megan to accept the Best Rap Performance award.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion went chrome for their first-ever TV performance of "WAP."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cardi also performed her newest single "Up," rocking a short pink pixie cut.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DaBaby went all out for his "ROCKSTAR" performance, adorned in Chanel pins and his signature massive chains.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Doja Cat gave us full-on Catwoman during her performance, dressed head to toe in a latex suit.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Lil Baby wore a bulletproof vest during his moving performance of "The Bigger Picture."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Post Malone sported some religious emblems for his performance of "Hollywood's Bleeding."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Roddy Ricch changed for his performance of "The Box," wearing a full leather outfit and some chunky sneakers.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images