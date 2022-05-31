Less than a year into their relationship, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley & Grammy Award-winning producer Jack Antonoff are making things between them even more serious with an engagement, as per PEOPLE.

Rumours first began swirling after Qualley walked the red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival while promoting her Stars at Noon film in which she stars opposite Joe Alwyn. During her appearance, many took note of the massive sparkly ring on the 27-year-old's finger, and began pondering if she and Antonoff are preparing to tie the knot.

A source has exclusively confirmed that the 38-year-old did propose, although neither of the entertainer's reps responded to the publication's request for comment.

The Maid star and the Bleachers member first linked up last summer; they were spotted smooching in New York City in August and made their romantic relationship public in early 2022 with their debut at the AFI Awards Luncheon in early March ahead of the Critics' Choice Awards – where Qualley was nominated – where they posed for photos together days later.

Last month, the Maid star showed up in support of her beau at the 2022 Grammy awards as he was celebrated for his work on Taylor Swift's Evermore, and also received accolades as Producer of the Year, Non-Classical for his production on projects like Lorde's Solar Power, Swift's "Gold Rush," and Lana Del Rey's Chemtrails Over the Country Club, among others.

Before they found each other, Antonoff was linked to names like Lena Dunham and Carlotta Kohl while Qualley dated Shia LaBeouf, Pete Davidson, and Nat Wolff.

Tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.





