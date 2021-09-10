Kanye West's tenth studio album Donda is currently resting atop the Billboard 200 after moving 309,000 album-equivalent units, which is so far the largest opening week of 2021, in its shortened opening week. Considering that Donda is projected to sell an additional 130,000 album-equivalent units during its second week, the acclaimed multi-hyphenate definitely has a lot to celebrate at the moment, but troubling new accusations have surfaced that may taint the success of Kanye West's latest full-length.

According to HipHopDX, Grammy Award-winning composer Antman Wonder has blasted the "Hurricane" artist on social media, claiming that West has not properly credited his, as well as several other artists', contributions to Donda.



"A little over a year ago I was tasked with helping a homie out writing on a record that happened to be for #DONDA," Antman Wonder, who won a Grammy in 2019 for his production on Anderson .Paak's "Bubblin," wrote in a lengthy post. "And The record finally dropped and some folks names were left off the credits (mine being one of them). So with all the fanfare and hype, and records being broken, I can’t even celebrate a win because technically I’m not a part of it."

He continued to share his perspective on the situation and offered receipts as well, in the form of an audio clip that he argues was used in the outro for Donda standout track "Believe What I Say." "I don’t believe in protecting shitty business practices with silence," Antman Wonder explained. "Nothing should ever be released before it’s licensed or contracted. Whether this gets handled today or tomorrow, music shouldn’t be released without taking care of the musicians. This composition is from the outro of #believewhatisay (ironic)."

Check out Antman Wonder's full post as well as Kanye West's "Believe What I Say" below.

