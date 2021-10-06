Grafh, Sheek Louch, & Ransom Bless DJ Shay's Production On "Valid"

Anyone suggesting that hip-hop is dead must have stopped looking in the proper places. Longtime bar-spitter Grafh has recently linked up with Benny The Butcher (in a curatorial role) for the upcoming album Stop Calling Art Content, produced in its entirety by the late DJ Shay. Today, a new single from the project has laded, this time bringing Sheek Louch and Ransom into the fold for some cold lyricism on "Valid."

Over an eerie sample-based beat, all three parties hold it down as expected. Based on the lineup alone, you already know that there's about to be a relentless barrage of hard-hitting lines and gritty flow schemes -- not to mention a healthy dose of friendly competition. The sinister track certainly bodes well for the project at large, which is due for a release on October 15th.

Will you be tuning in to Grafh's Stop Calling Art Content? Guest appearances include Benny The Butcher, Bun B, CyHi The Prynce, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Ransom, Rick Hyde, Heem, ElCamino, and 3D Na’Tee.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah it's love, but I'm not emotional

I understand you're only a fan, but I'm not approachable

The cocaine and the food in the same pantry

Keep the brown and white in the same room like Drake's family