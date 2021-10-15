Grafh Releases Posthumous DJ Shay Album, “Stop Calling Art Content”

Grafh and the late DJ Shay begin Stop Calling Art Content with a powerful message – “when it comes to work created out of passion or artistic sensibility, calling it ‘content’ doesn’t do it justice. When you create art with passion, that’s probably the purest form of yourself that you can offer.”

The “Intro” track continues, saying, “Calling it ‘content’ just devalues that. Content kills art. Passion and content doesn’t live in the same house. Culture and content have nothing in common. Content has no soul. Content is all business. True art has always been much more than just content, and it always will be.”

The album comes in at just under 45 minutes, and includes features from Benny the Butcher on “Very Different,” Heem and Rick Hyde on “Promise,” and Chyi the Prynce and 3d Na’tee on “Slums.”

Other collaborators include Bun B, Styles P, and Elcamino on “From the Start,” and Sheek Louch and Ransom on “Valid.” The album’s other eight tracks are taken care of by DJ Shay and Grafh.

Earlier this afternoon, Grafh took to Instagram to share that Stop Calling Art Content is sitting at #17 on Apple Music.

“No radio or none of that, just street shxt & bars,” the 39-year-old captioned his post.

DJ Shay passed away in August of 2020. RIP.

Tracklist:

1. Intro

2. God Bless

3. Very Different (feat. Benny the Butcher)

4. No Reason

5. Chosen

6. Out the Pot

7. Promise (feat. Heem & Rick Hyde)

8. Slums (feat. Chyi the Prynce & 3d Na’tee)

9. From the Start (feat. Bun B, Styles P & Elcamino)

10. Bellini

11. Crystals

12. Valid (feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom)

13. God Must Love Me