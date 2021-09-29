Grafh Links With Benny The Butcher On DJ Shay-Laced "Very Different"

A longtime veteran in the game, Grafh is gearing up to release what may be his most anticipated album yet with Stop Calling Art Content. Produced entirely by the late DJ Shay, the man who mentored the Griselda trifecta and a legend in the Buffalo rap scene and beyond, Grafh's new body of work will be curated by none other than Benny The Butcher.

Perhaps appropriately, it's Benny who holds it down on the album's first single "Very Different," a track that sets a promising tone. Over a soulful horn-driven beat from Shay, Grafh lets fly a methodical flow lined with technical complexities and hard-hitting bars. His energy is matched by The Butcher -- who never fails to put in work when paired with a fellow lyricist.

Check out "Very Different" now, and be sure to keep an eye out for the complete project to land on October 15th. The full tracklist lies below.

Intro

God Bless

Very Different Feat Benny The Butcher

No Reason

Chosen

Out The Pot

Promise Feat Rick Hyde & Heem

Slums Feat CyHi The Prynce & 3D Na’Tee

From The Start Feat Bun B, Styles P & ElCamino

Bellini

Crystals

Valid Feat Sheek Louch & Ransom

God Must Love Me

Quotable Lyrics

Now it's center stage, you proud you bout to get that raise?

I'm in the market shopping for houses, bout to get a maid

Four bricks in a month, that's five ounces in a day

The weed strand from a farmer that I scouted in the Bay