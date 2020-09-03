Grafh Grabs Mysonne, Ray Emmanuel, & Sly Piper For "Killing Kings"

Grafh has been quietly on a tear, holding it down for hip-hop heads with a steady barrage of strong penmanship and stellar flows. Earlier this year, the New York rapper dropped off his Oracle 3 album, which featured appearances from Royce Da 5'9", Hopsin, KXNG Crooked and more. Now, he's gearing up for his second of the year, Good Energy, a new effort featuring Smoke DZA, Eric Bellinger, 38 Spesh, El Camino, Harry Fraud, Mysonne, and more.

Following the release of the project's lead single "Customer," which featured an appearance from Dipset lyricist Jim Jones, Grafh has come through with another new track. "Killing Kings" features Mysonne, Sly Piper, and Ray Emmanuel on deck, with Grafh taking to an introspective sample-driven instrumental to pen some societal reflections. "I never thought the phrase history repeats itself was that deep," he muses in his opening bars. "Until they hung a n***a last week." As his verse progresses, he proceeds to touch on Colin Kaepernick, George Floyd's murder, and more, weaving socially-conscious bars with his signature dexterity. Check it out for yourself now, and look for Grafh's Good Energy to arrive in full on September 18th.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

American dreaming was never real,

That opening never sealed

You see they criticized Kaepernick,

So if it ain't a black man neck they could never kneel

They criticize us for feeling shit they could never feel