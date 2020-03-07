Grafh Drops The Latest Chapter In His Popular Mixtape Series With "Oracle III"

Queens-bred rapper Grafh proves that he's "The One" yet again by dropping Oracle III, the newest chapter in his ongoing Matrix-inspired mixtape series alongside the legendary DJ Green Lantern.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Oracle III proves that Grafh is still the same cinematic emcee that he was when starting the series with The Oracle in 2004 and its follow-up The Oracle 2 in 2008. The 12-year gap hasn't gone without some impressive drops and features though — 2014's 88 Crack Era mixtape was a fan-favorite on HNHH and he blessed Royce da 5'9' with a dope feature on The Allegory earlier this year — but it's definitely great to hear him getting back to basics. The features include a who's who of rap greats from past and present, including Bun B, Griselda's own Benny The Butcher and Conway on separate tracks, Hopsin and even Royce coming through to return the favor. Lantern provides an East Coast rap vibe on the production end, including additional creds from Pete Rock and Harry Fraud amongst others, that Grafh is more than suited to deliver on with satisfying results.

Listen to Oracle III by Grafh below:

Tracklist:

1. "Opulence"

2. "Anonymous"

3. "Stove Work"

4. "24 Hours"

5. "Blow" (feat. BENNY THE BUTCHER)

6. "Congratulations"

7. "Pray" (feat. Conway the Machine)

8. "How Can I Lose" (feat. JAG & KXNG Crooked)

9. "Ya Heard"

10. "Gawd Gawd" (feat. Dope Gang Porter)

11. "Good Die Young"

12. "Let Me See It" (feat. Bun B & Rittz)

13. "Who Shot Ya" (feat. Hopsin)

14. "Agenda" (feat. Royce da 5'9'')

15. "Guilty"