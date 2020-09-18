Grafh Drops Off Another One With "Good Energy"

Grafh has been around for a minute now, and even decades removed from his entry into the game he continues to put in work on the mic. Not only did he already fire one off earlier this year with The Oracle III, but now he's back with another new album in Good Energy. Boasting features from Eric Bellinger, 38 Spesh, Jim Jones, and more, Grafh's latest nine-track endeavor finds him seeking to shine a light on those burnt out from the world's constant negativity.

"After the pandemic and all of the social injustice we as a people are subjected to every day, I wanted to give the people some Good Energy," he explains, in a press release. A noble cause, and one that he appears to have achieved if early listens are any indication. As per usual, Grafh's unconventional yet brilliantly-structured flow schemes shine throughout; the manner with which he weaves together schemes keeps each verse exciting, and Grafh seldom falters in that regard. Though it's unlikely that Good Energy will be the spark that transitions him into the mainstream eye, it will undoubtedly prove more than satisfactory for those who appreciate hip-hop in its purest form. Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- are you enjoying Grafh's 2020 run?