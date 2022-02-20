Grafh Drops Deluxe Version Of Posthumous DJ Shay Album "Stop Calling Art Content"

In October 2021, elite seasoned rapper Grafh took it upon himself to boost and preserve the legacy of former Griselda collaborator and late DJ Shay. Their joint collaborative project Stop Calling Art Content contained 13 songs and marquee features like Bun B, Styles P, Cyhi the Prynce and Benny The Butcher.

Shay's August 2020 death rocked the community of Griselda-style drug rappers and adjacent artists, and Grafh has now come back four months later to add to the project. On Friday (Feb. 18), Grafh released the deluxe version of Stop Calling Art Content, which subtracted the album's intor but added four new songs throughout the album.

Check out the newly revamped tracklist for Stop Calling Art Content below.

Tracklist:

1. God Bless

2. Money Calling (feat. Havoc)

3. No Reason

4. Very Different (feat. Benny the Butcher)

5. Royalty (feat. RJ Payne)

6. Chosen

7. Valid (feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom)

8. 10 Toes Down (feat. Jay Worthy)

9. Bellini

10. Toxic

11. Slums (feat. Chyi the Prynce & 3d Na’tee)

12. Out the Pot

13. Promise (feat. Heem & Rick Hyde)

14. Crystals

15. From the Start (feat. Bun B, Styles P & Elcamino)

16. God Must Love Me