mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Grafh Bodies Jadakiss & Nas Classic On "Show Discipline"

Mitch Findlay
March 30, 2020 17:52
107 Views
11
0
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty ImagesJohnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images
Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Show Discipline Freestyle
Grafh

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
88% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Grafh lays waste to a classic Jadakiss and Nas duet with his new "Show Discipline" freestyle.


Grafh may very well be one of the deadliest rappers in the game, despite flying relatively under the radar in mainstream circles. If you have yet to dive into his catalog, his latest album The Oracle III should serve as a strong point of introduction. Despite having only recently dropped off fifteen bar-heavy tracks, the New York lyricist has kept the momentum rolling with a new freestyle from two of his fellow heavy hitters.

We've already spoken quite highly of Jadakiss and Nas' classic duet "Show Discipline," and it's no wonder that Grafh has opted to honor the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye track with his own take. Retaining Jada's opening flow scheme, Grafh flips the script with some revised lyrics. "Ayo never will it stop, big gun extended with the stock / you sold out, you never been in stock." As his scheme progresses, Grafh's flow intensifies and builds in its complexity. By the end, the dominant nature of his pen game is made abundantly clear. 

Should you be interested in hearing a master of his craft having a little bit of fun, be sure to check out Grafh's "Show Discipline" freestyle right here and now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ayo never will it stop, big gun extended with the stock
You sold out, you never been in stock

Grafh
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  107
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Grafh Nas Jadakiss
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Grafh Bodies Jadakiss & Nas Classic On "Show Discipline"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject