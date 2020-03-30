Grafh Bodies Jadakiss & Nas Classic On "Show Discipline"

Grafh may very well be one of the deadliest rappers in the game, despite flying relatively under the radar in mainstream circles. If you have yet to dive into his catalog, his latest album The Oracle III should serve as a strong point of introduction. Despite having only recently dropped off fifteen bar-heavy tracks, the New York lyricist has kept the momentum rolling with a new freestyle from two of his fellow heavy hitters.

We've already spoken quite highly of Jadakiss and Nas' classic duet "Show Discipline," and it's no wonder that Grafh has opted to honor the Kiss Tha Game Goodbye track with his own take. Retaining Jada's opening flow scheme, Grafh flips the script with some revised lyrics. "Ayo never will it stop, big gun extended with the stock / you sold out, you never been in stock." As his scheme progresses, Grafh's flow intensifies and builds in its complexity. By the end, the dominant nature of his pen game is made abundantly clear.

Should you be interested in hearing a master of his craft having a little bit of fun, be sure to check out Grafh's "Show Discipline" freestyle right here and now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ayo never will it stop, big gun extended with the stock

You sold out, you never been in stock