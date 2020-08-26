mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Grafh Announces New Album With Jim Jones-Assisted "Customer"

August 26, 2020 12:07
Grafh announces his new album "Good Energy" with the Harry Fraud-produced & Jim Jones-assisted "Customer."


New York lyricist Grafh has been on quite the tear of late, most recently manifesting in the release of Oracle III earlier this year. Now, he's looking to continue where that project left off, coming through and announcing another full-length effort -- Good Energy. With guest appearances from Jim Jones, Smoke DZA, Eric Bellinger, 38 Spesh, El Camino, and more, the nine-track album promises to live up to its name. Today, Grafh has offered up the project's lead single "Customer" featuring Jim Jones, a promising look at the vibes in store.

Over some soulful production from the ever-reliable Harry Fraud, who holds it down with a nostalgia-inducing sample sure to please golden-era fans. Anybody familiar with Grafh already knows that his flow is nothing to play with, and here he slides over the instrumental with confidence hardened by decades of mixtape grinding. In that sense, he's well-matched by Dipset veteran Jim Jones, whose cadence pairs wonderfully with Fraud's understated beat. Should you enjoy this one, be sure to check back for Grafh's Good Energy project, set to arrive on September 18th, 2020. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I got to dump, shotty the pump
The plug foreign he be sounding like Melania Trump
Southsiders outside in the front, ridin' through Hollis
I ride and he bump, body inside of my trunk

