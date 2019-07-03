The upcoming James Bond film just can't seem to catch a break. First, the lead star Daniel Craig injured his ankle putting production on pause, then there was a minor explosion on set followed by an upset crew who were disappointed with the director, Cary Fukunaga, who showed up hours late to set after a video game session.

The Sun now reports that one of the movie's characters, Grace Jones, walked off set because she didn't have enough lines in the film.



Ian Gavan/Getty Images

“Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her," sources tell the publication. “Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome. But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight."

Grace is no rookie when it comes to Bond films as she starred in 1985's A View To A Kill as the villain May Day. Clearly, she expected more of a role and only time will tell if the script gets re-written to give her more of a starring position or if she's out for good.