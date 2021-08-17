Texas Gov. Greg Abbot has tested positive for COVID-19 as cases in the state continue to rise amidst the Delta variant's surge. He is currently isolated in the governor's mansion while being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.

The test results were announced by the Office of the Governor Communications Director Mark Miner in a statement, Tuesday afternoon.

“The Governor has been testing daily, and today was the first positive test result,” the statement read. “Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently. The Governor will isolate in the Governor’s Mansion and continue to test daily. Governor Abbott is receiving Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment.”



Brandon Bell / Getty Images

As for how Abbot is doing, the statement adds that he "is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in good health, and currently experiencing no symptoms." The office has notified all that have been in contact with the Governor.

The day before, Abbot shared photos from a GOP event in Collin County where the entire room appeared to be maskless.

The Texas Tribune reports that, as of Sunday, 45.2% of Texans are vaccinated.

[Via]