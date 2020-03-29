New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will sue Rhode Island if the state does not retract its new decision to search door-to-door to find New Yorkers, as well as pull over any vehicle with New York plates.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“If they uphold that policy, I’m going to sue Rhode Island,” he told CNN Saturday. "That clearly is unconstitutional. I understand the goal, and I could set up my borders and say 'I'm not letting anyone in until they take a test to see whether or not they have the virus,' but there's a point of absurdity. I think what Rhode Island did is at that point of absurdity, and again, it's not even legal."

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo has issued new measures that instruct law enforcement to stop anyone with a New York license plate and collect information about them. The National Guard is stationed at Amtrak and bus stations to do the same. The National Guard will also be going door-to-door to find anyone who has been to New York recently and will enforce a 14-day quarantine.

"I think what they did is wrong, it was reactionary. I think it was illegal but we'll work it out amicably, I'm sure," Cuomo said. “ No state should be using police to prohibit interstate travel in any way.”

