Gorillaz Tap ScHoolboy Q For "Pac-Man"

While Gorillaz have proven themselves to be a creative and musically dynamic collective, it's not common that rappers snap over their concoctions. Yet on this new Song Machine drop, the Damon Albarn brainchild taps ScHoolboy Q to do exactly that -- albeit not at first. Like a methodical writer, the TDE rapper takes his time in heating up, navigating the synthesizers like one dipping their toes in a relatively chilly pool. Of course, all of this transpires after Albarn's own vocal contribution, which arrives in typically aloof Gorillaz fashion.

As the instrumental evolves, Q kicks up his intensity as he locks into a focused pocket. "I've been at the top of the top, fell from the ceiling before I failed," he spits, as guitars enter the mix. "Cause I needed to grow, Bruce Leroy with the glow, live on the edge fuck trying to dream in a bed, before he die on these meds, a n***a gon' die in the feds." While a little different from his usual vibe, it's nice to see Q remaining potent on the mic, leaving us wondering whether he's sitting on with his next release. What do you think of this latest Gorillaz drop?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I've been at the top of the top, fell from the ceiling before I failed

Cause I needed to grow, Bruce Leroy with the glow,

Live on the edge fuck trying to dream in a bed

Before he die on these meds, a n***a gon' die in the feds

