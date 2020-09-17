There's perhaps no group more well-suited for the age of livestreamed concerts than Gorillaz.

The animated band have been toying with virtual performances for some time now, memorably taking the stage as 3D holograms as early as the 2006 Grammy Awards.

Following the stream of singles released as part of their Song Machine series, the group announce three livestream concerts in support of their upcoming album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. "Song Machine Live" will be presented in collaboration with LIVENow and will be broadcast on December 12 and 13 from London.

Gorillaz concerts are known for their high production value, with holograms and animations courtesy of collaborator Jamie Hewlett, not to mention scores of onstage guests including D12, De La Soul, MF DOOM, Mos Def, Popcaan, and Pusha T.

“‘SONG MACHINE LIVE’ will raise the bar on what to expect from live-streamed concerts," a statement from LIVENow read. "It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we build LIVENow into the world’s leading destination for live-streamed content."

Being that this is the same band that once livestreamed a show in 360 degrees, fans can assume that whatever Gorillaz has in store for the December shows, it will be as subversive and forward-thinking as they have become known for.