Gorillas are teasing an upcoming collaboration with Tame Impala.

What will be another installment in their "Song Machine" project, the upcoming collab was teased by the band’s guitarist, Noodle, on Instagram through a post of Tame Impala's Currents album cover blended with Gorillas' artwork.

“Song Machine is a whole new way of doing what we do." Gorillaz drummer Russel said, according to NME. "Gorillaz breaking the mould ‘cos the mould got old. World is moving faster than a supercharged particle, so we’ve gotta stay ready to drop. We don’t even know who’s stepping through the studio next. Song Machine feeds on the unknown, runs on pure chaos. So whatever the hell’s coming, we’re primed and ready to produce like there’s no tomorrow. Y’know, just in case…”

The first song from the "Song Machine" project dropped this week. "Momentary Bliss" features British rapper Slowthai and is one of the best tracks of the week.

Gorillas also recently released a documentary titled Reject False Icons.

Tame Impala's fourth studio album, and first album in five years, The Slow Rush, is scheduled to release on February 14th. So far three singles have been released including "Borderline," "It Might Be Time" and "Posthumous Forgiveness."