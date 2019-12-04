Gorilla Zoe found himself in trouble with the law roughly a month ago. The rapper was arrested last month on domestic violence charges after an altercation with his girlfriend. However, it seems like he won't be actually having to deal with this situation in court. According to TMZ, his girlfriend informed the Monroe County Florida Prosecutor's Office that she didn't want to press charges against him anymore. She filed a letter to the D.A. requesting that they don't continue with the prosecution.



Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Apparently, she refused to cooperate with officials and that's also why the charges were dropped. The reason why is because she said that they only got into a dispute in their hotel room which she previously told the arresting officers at the time of the incident. "We always drink and argue, nothing more. He's never gotten physical with me. Isn't that what happens when everyone drinks?" is what she reportedly told the police, according to the report.

Although she admitted that he was aggressive, she denied that he ever attempted to physically harm her. Police noted that she didn't have any injuries or marks on her. Based on their judgment and the word of witnesses, Gorilla Zoe was ultimately put in handcuffs and taken to the station. Luckily for him, he can move past this incident and look forward to the future.