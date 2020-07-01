Gorilla Zoe Returns With His Latest Project "Don't Feed The Animals 3"

Though Gorilla Zoe might not be a name that's entirely been on your radar in the past few years, don't get it twisted -- he's still working. The rapper has been releasing new projects on a damn-near monthly basis. Of course, when you're forced to be inside of your home for two to three months straight, that's bound to happen if you're a rapper.

This week, the rapper released his latest project of the year, Don't Feed The Animals 3. The project is 10 tracks in length with a run time of a little over a half-hour. With no features, Gorilla Zoe holds it down entirely on his own with production from Mike Will Made-It, Nard & B, Jazzy Pha, Drumline, and more, according to TIDAL.

Check out Gorilla Zoe's new project below,