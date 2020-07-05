Gorilla Zoe Debates Between "LOVE or HATE"

Gorilla Zoe did his thing on the recent trilogy project Don't Feed The Animals 3." The album features no guest appearances, so Zoe just goes in freely over ten tracks. Coming it at number two, "LOVE or HATE" is a low key banger with a chorus that can't help but get stuck in your head. The instrumental for "LOVE or HATE" is somewhat saturated, and is also reminiscent of many of instrumental floating around online. The typical BIG trap sound dominates this single, so if that's something you like, you'll love this.

Zoe brags about his lifestyle, his women, and his drive proudly on this single. It's an unapologetic braggadocious track laced in autotune for added radio appeal. "LOVE or HATE" is bound to help you turn up this Summer.

Quotable Lyrics

I wake up and do what I want

So you should hate me

You should hate me

You should hate me

All I do is flex and flaunt

So you should hate me

You should hate me

You should hate me