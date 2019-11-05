There hasn't been much news from Gorilla Zoe in a while, which is odd because there was a time when some believed he had a promising career. He was once a member of the group Boyz N Da Hood, replacing Young Jeezy, and even had success after collaborating with artists like Yung Joc, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Lil Jon, T-Pain, M.I.A., Trae Tha Truth, Paul Wall, Juicy J, and many others. Zoe was once signed to Bad Boy South and Atlantic but soon found himself to be an independent artist. In 2018 he released a track titled "Fat Jesus," but still has remained relatively silent.



Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

However, on Monday it was reported that Zoe had been arrested this past weekend on charges of domestic violence. According to TMZ, the artist was taken into custody in Florida at the La Siesta Resort after the security staff called authorities for assistance. The outlet states that security witnessed Zoe become physical with a woman on a hotel balcony as he attempted to push her inside of the room. She didn't want to go, so he allegedly shoved her to the ground and according to police, she eventually ran inside and locked him out on the balcony.

The publication reports that when Zoe began hitting the window, the woman opened the door, but when police made their way to the room and peered inside, they allegedly saw the rapper holding the woman down. Cops made their way inside and took hold of Zoe, but the woman came to his defense by saying they were just drunk and fighting like usual. "He's never gotten physical with me," she stated. Nevertheless, TMZ reports that the rapper was arrested and was later released after posting his bond to the tune of $2,500.