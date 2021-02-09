When Tessica Brown first shared her video to TikTok, many believed that she was trying to troll her followers. She revealed that her slicked-down hairstyle had been in the same place for a month because she decided to use the extra-hold Gorilla Glue spray adhesive as a hairspray instead, some say, of the popular Gorilla Snot Hair Gel. Soon, Brown's video went viral as people offered possible solutions, but instead, she decided to visit a physician who could give her professional care.

It looks as if Brown is not only seeking medical advice but legal, as well. According to TMZ, Brown has reportedly hired an attorney and is considering suing the brand because she allegedly claims their labels are misleading. Not long after the news was shared, Gorilla Glue took to their Twitter account to issue a statement about the controversy.

"We are aware of the situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair," the company wrote in a statement shared in a text image post to Instagram. "This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent. Our spray adhesive states in the warning label 'do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, on skin or on clothing.'"

"It is used for craft, home, auto or office projects to mount things to surfaces such as paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric," they continued. They added in the caption, "We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best."

Do you think she has a case if she sues or is she out of luck?

