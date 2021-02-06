If you've been a humble social media scroller for the past couple of days, you've likely come across a viral TikTok of a woman whose hair is stuck in place after she used Gorilla Glue's Gorilla Spray on her hair to finish up her hairstyle. Tessica Brown shared her story on TikTok, explaining that after she ran out of traditional hairspray, she opted to try out a more unorthodox method of adding the finishing touches to her hair.

“Hey, y’all. For those of you that know me know that my hair has been like this for about a month now. It’s not by choice. No, it’s not by choice,” she said at the start of the video. “When I do my hair, I like to finish it off with a little Göt2b Glued Spray, you know, just to keep it in place. Well, I didn’t have any more göt2b Glued Spray, so I used this: Gorilla Glue spray. Bad, bad, bad idea.” She then went on to explain she has washed her hair 15 times to no avail, and her hair has yet to move still.

Eventually catching wind of the viral TikTok, the company issued a response on Twitter penning, "We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area."

The company issued another statement to TMZ suggesting that rubbing alcohol may be the answer to Tessica's problem. "The less aggressive solvent for her hair/scalp would be rubbing alcohol to try and saturate her hair and then gently comb it out and shampoo," they explained.

They also warned that since its been some time that the TikToker's hair has been stuck like that it is, "likely fractured at the root, but we certainly hope for the best." We'll keep you updated on Tessica's hair journey.

