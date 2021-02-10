A little over a month ago, Tessica Brown, now know to the world as the "Gorilla Glue Lady," made the horrific mistake of using Gorilla Glue spray to lay down her hair. In the weeks following, Brown would reportedly end up washing her hair over 15 times in attempts to make her hair return back to normal, but it soon became clear that her situation was more serious than she thought. Thus she turned to social media for help.

Although the internet didn't hesitate to get its jokes off, public figures like Chance the Rapper expressed their concerns for Brown, as the woman has started seeking professional medical help to remove the Gorilla Glue from her hair and scalp. Unfortunately, social media users have recently been throwing negativity towards Brown, claiming that her situation was all a result of clout-chasing. In an interview with Melicia Johnson for Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, however, Brown spoke on her ordeal and set the record straight.

"The reason I went to the internet—because I was never going to take this to social media—[but] the reason I took it to social media was because I didn’t know what else to do," she explained. "I knew somebody out there, somebody, could have told me something. I didn’t think for one second it was going to be everywhere."

When asked by about whether she regretted sharing the videos that initiated her viral fame, Brown replied, "Definitely. I told my son today, I wish I could just, I mean, go back. Because I’m over it."

As Brown allegedly undergoes a free procedure courtesy of Beverly Hills-based plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, there are two clear takeaways from this entire debacle: never apply Gorilla Glue to your body, and never underestimate the nastiness of the internet.

