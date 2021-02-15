We've all experienced witnessing viral overnight stars in the past — remember Rebecca Black? — but none have come close in recent times to comparing to Tessica Brown aka "Gorilla Glue Girl."

Being that this fairy tale ended on a positive note, with Tess getting her hair fully restored thanks to a $12,500 surgery that she received for free via medical hero Dr. Michael Obeng, we figured it was worth giving a happy update. First, take a look at how it all began.

In all honestly, if Tessica doesn't make it in hairstyling, makeup or blue contact lens tutorials, she definitely has a future in comedy should she choose to go down that route. Even though her hair being Gorilla Glue'd down to her head for a full month wasn't a laughing matter in the least bit, her delivery of the news made it pretty damn hilarious. Thankfully she's moved on to a shorter 'do that hopefully won't give her the same problems as last time, although we doubt she'll be putting Gorilla Glue anywhere near her mane anytime time soon.

In addition to a fresh hairstyle, Tessica Brown is also doing some good by taking majority of her $20,000 GoFundMe earnings and donating money to the Restore Foundation, which according to TMZ provides reconstructive surgery services for people around the world. Oh, and in case you were wondering, the barber didn't charge her for the new cut given all she's already been through.

We shouldn't have to say this, but please do not try this at home for the sake of viral fame — def not worth it, ock!

Peep Gorilla Glue Girl's new and healthy haircut below, and let us know down below in the comments section if you think Tessica Brown has another 15 minutes of fame left in this viral moment she's got going for herself at the moment.