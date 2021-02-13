Thankfully, Tessica Brown’s Gorilla Glue tragedy has finally come to a happy ending. Following a 4-hour pro-bono surgery from Dr. Michael Obeng, Tessica was finally able to run her fingers through her hair and relieve the tension from her scalp. Luckily for Tessica, her relief comes right before Valentine’s Day, so she was able to keep any big plans she might have had. In a clip from TMZ, Tessica discusses her plans to return to Louisiana to be with her sister.

A reporter asks Tessica, “You got a Valentine’s Day date coming, what’s the actual plan? What’s the move?” She responds, saying that her sister had scheduled a sip and paint, which is a fun DIY activity where you follow a painting tutorial and drink wine while doing it. Tessica also says that she and her sister are going to do a big steak dinner, something that likely feels celebratory following the events of the past month.

The reporter also asks Tessica whether or not Gorilla Glue actually reached out to her after her situation went viral. “Personally? No,” she admitted. “I thought they would’ve by now, but no.”

According to Tessica, doctors told her to wait six weeks before she can do anything crazy with her hair, but she’s definitely going to do something special with her hair at the end of her recovery period. We can’t wait to see Tessica’s new ‘do, and hopefully, her scalp has a speedy recovery.

