Tessica Brown took to social media back in February to share her testimonial against using the adhesive Gorilla Glue for one’s hair. Social media erupted with loud reactions of disbelief including a tweet from Chance the Rapper.

'Gorilla Glue Girl' sustained her newfound social media clout by posting frequent updates on the status of her hair for her 675,000 Instagram followers. After her health was back intact just ten days after her initial video, Tessica turned her attention to making her fifteen minutes of fame last.

In March, Tessica announced she was expecting a baby and shared her struggles with a pregnancy condition throughout the recent months. Nevertheless, Tessica seems to remain in high spirits, posting dancing TikToks and storytimes to generate exposure for her page.

The big question around the 40-year-old’s decision to use a construction product in place of hairspray was “Why?” — and now she has provided a possible answer.

The ‘Forever Hair’ brand — a name play on her former semi-permanent hairdo — launched on Wednesday. Tessica claims her products were perfect for healing her head damaged from Gorilla Glue’s harmful ingredients. On her Instagram story, she shows off her newly-grown-in hair for the first time on her page, crediting all the growth to ‘Forever Hair’ products. The first product lineup includes a hair growth oil, edge control, and the product that she ironically needed herself, hairspray.

The products are available for sale here.

[via]