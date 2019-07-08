Lil Nas X has been the talk of the town lately since he dropped off his debut EP 7 and just a few days later, came out as gay to his fans. The second track on his EP, "Panini" is a hit of its own and considering the name is derived from a delicious kind of food, Gordon Ramsay linked up with the young music maker to undergo a crash course in panini making.

The panini making class took place at Gordon's Lucky Cat Restaurant in London and all happened by a tweet Lil Nas sent out to Gordon where he responded for him to simply "name the day."

"It was the first song I genuinely formulated," Lil Nas previously told Rolling Stone, of the song's creation "I was like, 'I gotta make it short, I gotta make it catchy, I gotta have quotable lines that people want to use as captions.' Especially with the 'horses in the back' line, I was like, 'This is something people are gonna say every day.''

"Panini" currently sits at #16 on the Billboard Hot 100. Watch the full panini making lesson below where Lil Nas gets to choose his knife to chop the delicacy up.