Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is set to debut his first signature sneaker with Chinese Sportswear brand Anta, dubbed the Anta GH1.

As you'd expect, there are a handful of green, black and grey colorways to matchup with the Celtics' uniforms, in addition to a couple of different lifestyle iterations and a Christmas Day design.

The Anta GH1 features a tiger striped detailing on the upper, with the lone exception to that rule being the "Christmas" rendition that comes equipped with an ugly sweater motif. The latter figures to be on Hayward's feet when the Celtics take on the Raptors in Toronto on Christmas Day.

Hayward, 29, inked a four-year sneaker deal with Anta last October, after Nike declined to exercise their match clause. Since then, he has been rocking PE versions of Klay Thompson's ANTA KT4 Low but next season he'll finally be taking the court in his very own signature shoe.

Check out some of the Anta GH1 colorways below.

Anta GH1/Sneakonomist

Anta GH1/Sneakonomist

Anta GH1/Sneakonomist

Anta GH1/Sneakonomist