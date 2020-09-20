Gordon Hayward is expected to return to the Boston Celtics lineup, during the team's Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat, Saturday. Hayward will play on a minutes restriction.

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images

"Celtics‘ Gordon Hayward is available to play in Game 3 vs. Miami after missing a month with ankle sprain. He will come off bench," The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

The 30-year-old veteran has been sidelined for over a month, struggling with an ankle injury. Hayward injured his ankle during Game 1 of the team's first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He then left the bubble, as planned, to join his wife for the birth of their fourth child.

Hayward is averaging 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game this season. The team hopes Hayward will play a crucial role in lifting the Celtics out of the 0-2 hole they've dug themselves into, two games into the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following the Celtics' Game 2 loss, reports surfaced of a major argument amongst the team in the locker room post-game.

"Guys were emotional after a hard game. Hard loss," head coach Brad Stevens said when asked about the report.

"It was nothing. It was nothing. I'm not speaking about it," added point guard Kemba Walker.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 PM, Saturday.

