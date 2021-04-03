When the Charlotte Hornets signed Gordon Hayward to a massive contract in the offseason, there were some people out there who felt like the Hornets overpaid. As soon as the season started, those critiques were walked back almost immediately as many realized that Hayward was having a season to remember, and was also a big part of the reason why the Hornets held a playoff spot. Unfortunately, players like LaMelo Ball have suffered from injuries, and now Hayward is too.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Hayward recently suffered a right foot sprain which is going to leave him out of the lineup for four weeks. These types of injuries are no joke and considering Hayward's injury history, it's important for him to take all of the time he needs, just so that he doesn't hurt himself more than he has already.

Numerous star players have been getting injures as of late, including Melo, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and even Kevin Durant. With Hayward out, the Hornets' playoff path has become that much harder, especially with the teams behind them looking to take advantage of their weakness.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images