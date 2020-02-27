Gordon Hayward meant a lot to Utah Jazz fans just a few years ago. He was the number one option on a team that wasn't going anywhere except for some first-round exits. Eventually, Hayward realized that he needed a change of scenery and signed with the Boston Celtics in 2017. His time with the Celtics has been a rollercoaster as it all started with a devastating leg injury and then some chemistry issues with none other than Kyrie Irving. Now, Hayward and the Celtics are thriving and last night, they played the Jazz in Utah.

The Celtics eventually beat the Jazz 114-103 although the real story was the crowd and their reactions to Hayward. Every single time he touched the ball, the fans booed to almost an annoying degree. Players have left teams in free agency before and they're typically met with hostility. Regardless, it seems like Jazz fans brought some real scorned-ex energy to the game.

Jazz fans have gotten in trouble before for their behavior. For instance, a fan was banned for life after getting into a shouting match with Russell Westbrook. This is yet another example of Jazz fans exhibiting an obscene amount of theatrics. Mind you, Hayward represented the team with great pride and this is how he is repaid.

This was the Jazz's fourth-straight loss so perhaps the team's efforts are another reason for the extra hostility.