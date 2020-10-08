Throughout the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat have been forced to play short-handed. Of course, this bad luck all started in Game One of the series when Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both went down with injuries. Adebayo missed two games with a shoulder injury and eventually returned for Game 4. When it comes to Dragic, he actually tore his Plantar Fascia which makes it almost impossible to put weight on your feet. Despite attempting to practice prior to Game 4, Dragic ended up sitting out.

Now, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN, things remain doubtful for Dragic as he heads into Game 5. Based on intel from head coach Erik Spoelstra, Dragic has mainly been focused on getting his foot fixed up while also going over some film. With this in mind, it's clear that Dragic isn't really thinking of hitting the floor come Game 5.

Losing Dragic has been a massive blow to this Heat team who are already up against an incredible team in the Los Angeles Lakers. In Game 5, many fans expect the Lakers to come out and finish off the series, and the season, once and for all.

If this series gets extended, perhaps a Dragic return could be more of a possibility.