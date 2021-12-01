Goran Dragic came to the Toronto Raptors this past summer as part of the sign and trade for Kyle Lowry. At the time, Dragic had made it clear that he had no interest in playing for the Raptors although eventually he sucked it up and played a few games for the franchise. Now, however, Dragic has stopped his campaign with the Raptors, and it has been made clear that he will no longer play any games for the team.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, Dragic is actually looking to go to the Dallas Mavericks, who boast the talents of Luka Doncic. Dragic and Doncic are both Slovenian and it appears as though they have had talks about playing together. They would certainly make a great team and at 35 years old, Dragic would inject some maturity and leadership into the roster.

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Per Winderman:

"The sense is Goran works his way toward his preferred (and most viable) option of the (Dallas) Mavericks, to close out the season alongside Slovenian compatriot Luka Doncic. But also understand, this is not the equivalent of John Wall insisting he play as a starter in Houston. Goran already has proven amenable to a bench role, something he thrived in with the Heat."

It remains to be seen what will happen to Dragic, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates from the NBA world. In the meantime, let us know which team you think is the best fit for Dragic, moving forward.

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

[Via]