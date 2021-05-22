As usual, there are some weird things going on in the US government. US House candidate, and current Wyoming state senate member, admitted to impregnating a 14-year-old girl when he was 18 years old. Anthony Bouchard revealed this truth on a Facebook Live video last Thursday. Then, he again touched on the story with the Casper-Star Tribune.

“Bottom line is it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” the 55-year-old Bouchard said on Facebook Live. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story. There was a lot of pressure to abort a baby. I got to tell you, I wasn’t going to do it and neither was she. And there was pressure to have her banished from their family. Just pressure. Pressure to go hide somewhere.”

Bouchard says the girl's mother signed consent papers and they were sooner married. They divorced three years later, and she committed suicide at the age of 20. The GOP member came forward with the story because he got wind of people looking to investigate him. “I’ve heard reports over a week ago calling family members, even offering to compensate them for anything they would give up on me. That’s dirty,” Bouchard revealed. “That also tells you I’m in the lead, because they wouldn’t be doing this to me if I wasn’t in the lead. They wouldn’t be doing this if I wasn’t the front-runner.”

Bouchard is going up against Republican Liz Cheney for her House seat.

