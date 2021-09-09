California is in the thick of its recall election as nearly two dozen hopefuls are looking forward to taking the place of Governor Gavin Newsom. Californians have been voting for weeks as the September 14 date approaches for the conclusion of the election, and while left-wingers have done their best to keep Newsom in office, Larry Elder is hoping to be the Republican that takes the spot.

Elder has long been compared to Candace Owens and the pair have even sat down for a chat. Clips of their conversation have gone viral as Elder argued that if Black people should be awarded reparations on behalf of their enslaved ancestors, then slave owners are also owed the same for losing their property with emancipation.

While that is an entirely different topic to tackle, Elder made headlines earlier today (September 8) after he and his team were involved in a violent altercation in Venice, Calif. The GOP candidate visited a homeless encampment in the area, not uncommon for the beachfront city, but it didn't take long for detractors to arrive with hostile reactions.

According to reports, Elder was only in the area for 12 minutes and during that time, someone threw eggs at him and people attempted to physically assault his staff.

"Today I kicked off the Recall Express bus tour," he tweeted. "Before we even left Los Angeles, my security detail was physically assaulted, shot with a pellet gun, and hit with projectiles. The intolerant left will not stop us. We will recall Gavin Newsom. We will save California."

However, community members have stated that Elder is not welcomed. Yet, Elder's supporters have stormed social media by the thousands and are calling what happened to him in Venice a racist-fueled hate crime. Videos and images of the incident have gone viral, so check out footage of the altercation below.

