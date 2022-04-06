The family of Maryland rapper Goonew defended the eyebrow-raising memorial service held for him earlier this week, during which, Goonew's body was brought to a D.C. nightclub and propped up on stage. The rapper was shot and killed back in March in District Heights, Maryland.

"We’re not trying to clear anything up," Ariana Morrow, Goonew's sister, told Fox 5 in response to the backlash. "We don’t care about anybody and what ya’ll have to say negative. Nobody. We don’t care. They’re like, I know his mama wouldn’t approve of that. Yeah, she did, she was on stage with us."

Goonew's mother, Patrice Morrow, says that she didn't want people to be sad and that she is allowed to say "goodbye" however she sees fit.

"For all the negatives, people probably don’t even know nothing about us," she told the outlet. "They have no idea. People just saying what they want to say and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away. I wish people would just let me grieve in peace."

Bliss Nightclub, where the service was held, released an apology statement on social media afterward, claiming that they were "never made aware of what would transpire."

