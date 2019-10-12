New reports by HYPEBEAST confirms that the popular search platform Google has released interesting information about this year's Halloween celebration. According to the aforementioned news outlet, the search engine has revealed the most popular costume searches in anticipation of the spooky holiday. As expected, pop culture plays an essential role in the costume choices listed herein and even moreso considering the release of so many horror films and series such as IT: Chapter 2 and Us. On the list, we find the frightening clown Penny Wise from the IT franchise at the top of the list along with several characters from Spider-Man and Stranger Things. In addition, Avengers: End Game characters also found their way on this list. Precisely, Chris Hemsworth pudgy ''Thor'' character made the list as inspiration for Halloween 2019.

As for couples, the most searched included Lilo and Stich, Rick and Morty as well as Mario and Luigi. For larger groups, popularity was found amongst characters from the Descendants, Toy Story, Star Wars, Stranger Things again along with Fortnite. It appears these costume searches may hint at a quite entertaining Halloween. Perhaps you may acquire some costume inspiration from these mentioned choices, should you be amongst the many to celebrate.

(Via)