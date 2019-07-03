With the fourth of July coming up, you might find yourself with an ample amount of time of your hands. Perhaps you’ll be riding passenger on a long road trip or flight; regardless, Google Doodle has released the best way to waste your time. Its new baseball browser game, which can also be played on your phone, is remarkably addictive.

The goal is simple: score as many successive runs as possible while playing as various holiday foods. Characters range from hamburgers to ice-cream to pizza. You simply click and your food will swing the bat. From fastballs to physics-defying zig-zag balls, each pitch can be completely different but the pitcher warns you of what’s coming by the color of his hat. Charles Curtis at ForTheWin was able to break down the meaning of each color:

White = regular fastball down the middle

Purple = disappearing ball

Yellow = zig-zag

Green = swirling pitch

Blue = softball slow-pitch

Red = super fastball

The game’s summary reads, “Today’s interactive Doodle celebrates U.S. Independence Day with a backyard BBQ ball game—and classic American summertime snacks are stepping up to the plate for a chance to hit it out of the park!” Make sure to check out the game but also remember to spend time with friends and family this Independence Day.