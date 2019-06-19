A few days ago, we reported on the lyric-focused platform Genius accusing Google of copyright theft. Genius Media Group has spent the last decade aggregating lyrics from rappers, pop stars, and other musicians for years. The platform now claims that Google has been using their lyrics to populate its search engine results. The report initially came from the Wall Street Journal and reflected Genius' knowledge of the issue since back in 2017. The Genius Media Group execs penned a letter to Google wherein they requested for them to not use the lyrics from the platform as it violates both the company's terms of service and antitrust law. And ever since the weighty accusations, Google has finally offered a response.

Phil Walter/Getty Images

According to HYPEBEAST, the tech giant has answered in the form of a blog post and explained how and where its lyrics were sourced from. From their statement, we find the following assertions: "We do not crawl or scrape websites to source these lyrics. The lyrics that you see in information boxes on Search come directly from lyrics content providers." Furthermore, Google announced that it will soon provide some form of attribution to third parties where they source their information to increase transparency.

