Goodie Mob's "Survival Kit" Features Andre 3000 & Big Boi

The Dungeon Family has returned, at least to some extent. Goodie Mob have officially come through with their first new album in seven years, Survival Kit, a project that features guest appearances from Andre 3000, Big Boi, and Chuck D. Other than that, however Big Gipp, Khujo, Cee-Lo, and T-Mo opt to carry the majority of the weight on their own.

Having penned the bulk of the material in response to the ongoing societal movement against systemic racism, there's a sociopolitical undercurrent running through the project. Speaking with Complex, T-Mo opened up about some of the circumstances that spurred the project to life. "Right now, just seeing all of our people on TV marching and protesting and being shot at, bottles and stuff being chucked at the police, people burning down buildings and looting because we’re tired of all of the injustices,” he explains.

Still, Survival Kit isn't exclusively centered around societal upheaval. The Big Boi and Andre 3000 reunions are enough to entice any longtime OutKast fan, though the pair opted to divide and conquer -- for now. Be sure to check out "No Cigar" to whet your appetite, and when that's done, queue up the new project from Goodie Mob and share your thoughts in the comment section.