Goodie Mob Release "Soul Food (Expanded Edition)" For 25th Anniversary

There was a time when Atlanta and the South was fighting for their rightful respect in hip-hop. But in the past 20 years, Atlanta has dominated the charts, the streets, and the underground. Artists like T.I., Gucci Mane, and Jeezy are the forefathers of trap but they wouldn't have been able to accomplish what they did without the efforts of those that came before them and laid down the foundation.

Dungeon Family's Goodie Mob are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their debut album, Soul Food. This week, they released the expanded edition of the project. Filled with classic production from Organized Noize, the project includes an additional eight tracks with the original tracklist with appearances from Big Boi, André 3000, and many more.

Check out the expanded edition below.