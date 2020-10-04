Goodie Mob Link Up With Chuck D For Raucous New Single "Are You Ready"

Goodie Mob and Public Enemy were two of the most influential groups of the 90s, with their poignant social observations taking on a new relevance today.

They're also both no strangers to rock music. Public Enemy famously linked up with heavy metal band Anthrax for their remix of "Bring the Noise" and Goodie Mob have been dabbling in full-fledged rock since 1998's Still Standing.

Their new collaboration sees the supergroup of rappers attacking (literally) the guitar heavy production with equally aggressive flows. It's definitely a throwback sound.

Public Enemy recently announced a return to their bombastic brand of hip hop with a new album on Def Jam but we can only speculate whether or not Goodie Mob is also planning a comeback as a unit with a new album. It's been seven years since their latest release as a group with 2013's Age Against the Machine.

Check out the official lyric video for "Are You Ready" below and share your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Standing in the middle of harm's way

Where all of the guns play

No father home affects the feng shui

The pastor prays for Harambe

Before every urbanite is underneath the ash like Pompeii

Look what they've done to us far beyond music

Jesus could've been John Lewis but I can't prove it



