Remember Jimmie Walker from Good Times? His signature catchphrase "Dy-no-mite" became a cultural phenomenon and even today, generations of fans enjoy mimicking the 1970s character. Since his time as a cast member on one of America's favorite sitcoms, Walker has caused a stir over his political views. There were rumors that he was dating controversial far-right commentator Ann Coulter, but the two have maintained that they're only friends. The Trump-supporting actor has often received flack for his conservative views, but that hasn't kept him from being vocal.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Walker as he was at an airport waiting on his luggage and the icon was asked about his opinion on rich and famous sports stars. "If I was there, I would be out shooting right now," Walker said about making millions in the NBA. "I would be practicing now. If [I was] five-years-old, I would be shooting right now, practicing. Forget about school, forget about that stuff, forget about acting...start shooting [and] getting your jump shot in." Walker went on to say that he once had basketball star dreams but he just wasn't that good.

The actor also noted that NBA stars are bringing home tens, possibly even hundreds, of millions of dollar, but they seem to be unhappy and are always complaining. "They don't understand what it's like to be in real life," he said. "Real life is getting your own bags off the [luggage] carousel. No charters, no limos waiting for you."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He continued, "I don't think they should get political. First of all, I don't think that when you're making $150 million a year, people don't want to hear your political views. You have no political views at all. They'll get angry at me for saying that but they should have no political views. They should be very happy to say, 'I'm doing good. Donate to charity, basketball charity benefits' or whatever, but don't put people down. Just say, 'I'm very fortunate to be here. I'm lucky and I'm very happy.'"

Walker believes that players that give their political opinions are offended the Average Joes who are out there working overtime just to make ends meet. The cameraman asked Walker to give his thoughts on the Colin Kaepernick-Nike Betsy Ross Flag sneakers controversy and he replied, "I've never seen a slave pull up to an arena in a 2020 Mercedes Benz."