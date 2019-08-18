This weekend the box office was owned by the movie Good Boys who blew expectations by amassing a total of $21 million dollars in sales during its opening weekend. The film produced by Seth Rogan and Evan Goldberg appeared in 3,204 North American theater locations. The win was strong for the movie itself, but also for the genre it belongs too. It has been a while since a movie belonging to the original comedy realm scored so big in the box office. The R-Rated film is considered to have acquired the biggest opening for its genre for the year so far. The last movie to make such strides was The Boss released in 2016.

The film had a $20 million dollar budget thus we expect it to make much profit in the oncoming weeks if it continues to acquire these kinds of numbers. Overseas, Good Boys garnered $2.1 million dollars which bring its global debut to $23.1 million dollars in total. The movie's success ruled over the Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, which came second in box office for its third week out. The Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham movie collected $14.1 million dollars this weekend and brought in a total of $133 million in domestic ticket sales.

[Via]